CBSA seize drugs disguised as bath products at YVR airport

Photo: Canada Border Services Agency, Facebook photo. Ecstasy disguised as bath products were seized by CBSA at YVR airport.

Canada Border Services Agency officers stopped a package of drugs headed for the United States earlier this month.

CBSA air cargo officers seized just over two kilograms of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, at the Vancouver International Airport on Jan. 9.

The drugs, with an estimated value of $71,000, were declared as bath products at the airport and destined for California.

"All goods, people, (and) conveyances may be subject to in-depth examination," said Sinead Fonseca, communications advisor with CBSA.

In the fiscal year of 2023 to 2024, CBSA seized a total of 62,055 items at Canada's borders, according to CBSA statistics.

This included over 9,861 kilograms of drugs stopped from leaving or entering the country.