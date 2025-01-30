B.C. woman pleads guilty in $743K employer fraud

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Courthouse. A former First Nations Employment Society director has admitted to a $743,00 fraud.

A B.C. woman charged with fraud over $5,000 has pleaded guilty to a charge that she defrauded her employer of more than $743,000.

Norma Jenny Bird, former executive director of the First Nations Employment Society (FNES), was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The guilty plea was entered Friday. Her prior not guilty plea was made Nov. 6, 2023.

Crown prosecutor Kevin Marks said an agreed statement of facts was presented to Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Harbans Dhillon.

The RCMP said in April 2023 that the offence occurred during a period from October 2010 to March 2015.

“Several audits into the organization’s spending found that Bird allegedly used the organization’s credit card for personal use. The amount of the alleged fraud was $743,295.69,” RCMP said.

FNES represented 10 First Nations as well as on/off reserve people residing in the Vancouver-Sunshine Coast areas.

It managed an agreement with Service Canada on behalf of the 10 First Nations with authority for training and employment in the Vancouver-Sunshine Coast region.

B.C. RCMP financial integrity investigators led the criminal investigation.

A sentencing date is now being set.