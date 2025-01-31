Revelstoke teen heading to Italy for the Special Olympics World Games

Photo: SOBC

Yorke Parkin strapped on his first pair of skis when he was six years old, and he hasn't looked back since.

Now, 10 years later, the Revelstoke teen will be heading to the Special Olympics World Games in Italy this March to compete against the best Special Olympic Alpine skiers in the world.

Parkin deals with Noonan Syndrome, which causes a wide range of features and health problems, with the most common characteristics associated with condition being distinct facial features, short stature, and heart defects (such as congenital heart disease), which often require surgical treatment.

Parkin's mom, Bex Reid-Parkin, said Noonan Syndrome affects everyone differently and it takes Yorke longer to learn things.

“What takes someone five times to learn it could take him 500 to 5,000 times,” Reid-Parkin said. “When he started skiing, he would ski with everyone else, but he was slower because it takes him so much longer to learn it.”

However he did not give up.

His mom introduced the idea of the Special Olympics, an idea her young son latched on to.

Now, at just 16 years old, Parkin is no stranger to high-end competitions.

“He competed at the Canada Games (in 2024) and he was the fastest Special Olympic ski racer in Canada,” Reid-Parkin said, adding Parkin won three gold medals at the prestigious event.

He was also the youngest Alpine skier on the Canadian team.

“Most of them are adults,” she said.

Parkin has trained with the New Zealand Special Olympic Team last July and is currently in Quebec for Special Olympic training with Team Canada.

“His goal is to be competitive at the Worlds, to be up there with the top,” said Reid-Parkin.

When he is not training with Special Olympic teams, Parkin is training with the Revelstoke Ski Club.