Vancouver police investigating Downtown Eastside shooting

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Vancouver police are investigating a shooting in the Downtown Eastside on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Vancouver police are on the scene after a shooting in the Downtown Eastside.

Earlier today, Jan. 30, someone was shot near the intersection of East Hastings and Main streets, according to a social media post from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

"The victim has been taken to hospital," reads the VPD's post. "Based on the initial investigation [the] incident appears targeted."

No arrests have been made and officers are actively investigating the shooting.

Details about the victim's identity, when exactly the shooting happened, and the weapon used have not been released.

"More information expected to be shared later today," states the VPD in the post.

In the last few days, the VPD has posted on social media about two recent incidents in the DTES. On Monday, a man was arrested with a loaded semi-automatic handgun that had modifications, and on Tuesday there was what police say was a targeted stabbing.