Grant funding opens for tree fruit farmers climate resiliency program

Photo: Gisela Jackson Helicopter blows moisture off cherry crop in the Okanagan.

British Columbia tree-fruit growers are getting more help from the provincial government in order to prepare for extreme weather events.

The province announced a $5-million tree fruit climate resiliency program back in August of 2024, designed to help farmers pay for initiatives like protective covers, energy-efficient heaters and wind machines to help during periods of extreme cold. Other measures to ward off the effects of extreme heat are included.

Melissa Tesche, general manager of BC Fruit Growers Association, says growers can start submitting their applications today.

Tesche says the BCFGA is grateful for the money but it may not go as far as some would have liked.

"It's capped, it's 50 projects. So a maximum of 50 farmers can do something," Tesche says.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Lana Popham hopes the fund will be used for innovative projects to support industry resiliency.

"We know these climate impacts will continue, which is why we're helping growers with a new program so their crops and businesses become more resilient in the face of increasingly challenging growing conditions," Popham says.

The $5-million program will provide 80 per cent cost-share funding for eligible projects up to a maximum of $100,000 per farm business.

Tesche also points to the previously announced re-plant program that will see the provincial government provide $70 million to farmers with $23 million of that earmarked for tree fruit farmers.

"We have 13,000 acres out there," Tesche said, calling the re-plant program "generous."

"But growers are broke," she said.

David Geen, CEO of Jealous Fruits Ltd., says the industry is seeing "an increasingly volatile climate stretching the ability of growers to adapt."

"Climate mitigation strategies, such as frost-control materials, installation of wind machines, and researching and developing hardier genetics and varieties can all contribute to a more stable cherry industry," he said. "It is great that the B.C. government is listening to grower concerns and providing funding for these industry endeavours."