Surrey, B.C., mayor joins alliance of border communities ahead of possible tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says U.S. tariffs would put hundreds of jobs in her community at risk, as she becomes the latest mayor to join an alliance advocating for Canadian border communities.

Locke says 20 per cent of businesses in Surrey have direct trade ties with the United States amounting to roughly $2.8 billion in cross-border commerce each year.

The Border Mayors Alliance includes about 20 Canadian mayors and was formed in response to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods imported from Canada as early as Saturday.

Surrey is home to two border crossings including the third largest between the two countries, the Peace Arch Crossing, and Locke says the city is the "hub" of the province's trucking industry.

Locke says the tariffs described by Trump would affect every city in Canada, impacting supply chains, businesses and families.

She says supports of some kind for businesses impacted by any potential tariffs will be required.

"There's no doubt about that. If 25 per cent tariffs hit businesses in Surrey, there definitely would have to be some sort of relief. I don't know what the federal government is proposing totally but I think some of this has to unfold a little bit after Saturday," she said.

All three levels of government have been responding to the tariff threat, with premiers holding a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are all in or travelling to Washington Thursday and Friday for meetings with senators and some of Trump's team.