Winter storm warning issued for Hwy. 3, advisory for Hwy. 1

Snow is returning to the Southern Interior this week and Environment Canada is issuing a warning to those who may find themselves travelling on Highway 3 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

From Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3, somewhere between 25 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall starting Thursday night and tapering off Saturday morning.

The weather change is being brought on by a "frontal system passing through B.C." that will not only bring snow, but also heavy winds.

"The snowfall associated with this system will begin later this evening and is expected to intensify through the day on Friday," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"The heaviest snow will ease through Saturday morning. Strong southerly winds gusting to 50 km/h are expected to develop on Friday causing locally blowing snow."

Meantime, DriveBC issued a winter advisory for Highway 1 from Sicamous to the Alberta border.

While they are not subject to a warning, there is also snow coming for other heavily used routes.

Parts of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kelowna are expected to get flurries, and by tonight five to 10 centrimetres of snow may have fallen, Environment Canada's forecast shows.

The Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna has five centimetres in the forecast for tonight and two to four centimetres of snow forecast for Friday.

Also, the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, is forecast to see five to 10 centimetres of snow Thursday night and another five centimetres on Friday.

Environment Canada warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.