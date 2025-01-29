Delays in B.C. woman’s terrorism trial concern lawyer

Photo: Tri-City News/File. Kimberly Polman of Squamish is charged with alleged ISIS-related terrorism offinces.

A lawyer for a Squamish woman charged with alleged ISIS-related terrorism offences is concerned about the case bogging down as evidence is reviewed, disclosure continues to be released and a probable eight-month delay in the Federal Court of Canada.

RCMP’s Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team announced in July 2024 it had arrested and charged Kimberly Polman.

Court documents indicate the 51-year-old left B.C. on July 21, 2015, information contained in count one of the charge documents.

The charges allege Polman left Canada to knowingly participate in the activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of such a group to perform its activities. That is alleged to have happened in Richmond.

A second count alleges she participated in the work of the Islamic State between July 25, 2015, and July 27, 2019. That is alleged to have happened in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Federal Crown prosecutor Ryan Carrier appeared before B.C. Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church on Wednesday.

The federal government has given notice that some documents in the case will need to be reviewed by the Federal Court to determine how they may or may not be disclosed under the Canada Evidence Act.

Carrier said that process could take up to eight months.

Justice Martha Devlin said on Dec. 18 retrieving evidence continues and a witness list is being compiled.

Carrier said on Thursday that while disclosure is ongoing, some government agencies are still reviewing files related to the case.

“The disclosure that is missing is critical,” defence lawyer Frances Mahon told Church. “Defence is extraordinarily concerned about delays.”

Repatriation

A federal government parliamentary question period briefing note dated Oct. 25, 2022, for then-minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said Polman and another woman were repatriated from a camp in northeast Syria on information that their health was deteriorating.

The other woman is Oumaima Chouay, who was repatriated with her two children.

She was arrested in Montreal on her return to Canada on Oct. 25, 2022.

Chouay was charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, providing, making available property or services for terrorist purposes and conspiracy for leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.