B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin wraps up seven-year post

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin waits near the golden gates before she delivers the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 6, 2023. Austin is leaving her office after seven years on the job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's lieutenant-governor is leaving office after seven years on the job

Janet Austin is set to perform her final ceremony in Victoria with a viceregal salute by the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and a farewell from Premier David Eby.

Austin was sworn in as the province's 30th lieutenant-governor in April 2018, and while her position was largely ceremonial, she held the post during significant political moments in the province's history including the COVID-19 pandemic.

She took over the position from Judith Guichon shortly after John Horgan became B.C. premier, the first time a New Democrat government had been back in power in the province since 2001.

Before taking the job, Austin was chief executive of the YWCA Metro Vancouver.

Longtime businesswoman and philanthropist Wendy Cocchia will be sworn in as B.C.'s 31st lieutenant-governor in a ceremony at the legislature in Victoria that will see trumpeters play the viceregal salute and the firing of a 15-gun salute.