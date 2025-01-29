Photos: Canada's most expensive condo is for sale and it's on top of a Vancouver hotel

The most expensive condo on Canada's real estate market is steps away from Canada Place in Vancouver.

In fact, it looks down on the iconic building.

Atop the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel sits a pair of penthouses. One is for sale, listed for $21 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home includes office space, a deck spanning almost 2,600 square feet, and 21-foot high ceilings.

"This gem offers timeless interiors designed by Robert Bailey, a sublime primary suite with an expansive dressing room and elegant spa ensuite," reads the listing from realtor Tanis Fritz.

On Robert Bailey's website, there's a post describing why certain design choices were made.

"The large-scale views are almost overwhelming in the space, so our challenge was to support them, rather than compete with them," states the interior design company. "To do so, we borrowed much of our colour palette from the surrounding vistas."

It's also noted that the penthouse was owned by someone who also has residences in the UK and West Vancouver.

If the penthouse isn't enough, the listing notes a deal can be worked out to grab a sub-penthouse at the same time.

The listed price is more than $1 million above the next highest-priced condo on real estate sites. REW shows a nearby penthouse at the Shangri-La Hotel for $19.8 million, and there are two listings for $18.8 million (one in Vancouver and one in Toronto).

The last time the penthouse sold was in 2014 when it cost just under $25 million, which was a record at the time for a luxury condo in Vancouver, according to real estate agent Malcolm Halsam.

The luxury condo's neighbour in Penthouse 2 is new, too. The unit sold for $19.3 million in February 2023. Previously it was on the market for $38 million. It's slightly larger (by about 100 square feet) with one more bedroom and bathroom.