'Attempted security breach' reported by BC Housing

Photo: Contributed An attempted security breach was noticed on BC Housing on Jan. 27, 2025.

BC Housing has been forced to shut down a section of its website after an attempted security breach.

The BC Housing website states that as of Jan. 27, "online applications for Housing Registry (housingapplication.bchousing.org) is offline as a preventative measure while we work to address an attempted security breach."

BC Housing is a Crown corporation and reports to the Ministry of Housing.

The key responsibilities of BC Housing are to develop, manage and administer subsidized housing options, support affordable housing, administer rent supplements and collaborate with stakeholders. It also supports outreach, emergency shelters and transitional housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

As of Jan. 29, people cannot access the housing registry 'apply online' site.

"We are continuing to work towards restoring this service in the coming days and will provide an update by February 3, 2025,” states the website.

People can try phoning 604-433-2218 or 1-800-257-7756 (toll-free) for support.

"We appreciate your patience during this time,” says the website.

Glacier Media has reached out to BC Housing for comment.