Castanet launches beta test for new mobile home page

Castanet is launching a new and improved mobile experience.

We are now beta testing a brand-new home page design for smartphone and tablet users and want to hear your feedback.

The new mobile home page dramatically increases the number of news headlines and improves readability on smaller screens.

“Every week, more than 600,000 readers visit Castanet for news, classifieds and local events,” said Chris Kearney, Castanet senior vice president and general manager. “Smartphones are the most frequently-used device by readers and these changes will better serve them.”

Popular features like the question of the day, letters to the editor and crosswords can still be found on the new mobile home page by scrolling down. Local news pages can be found within drop-down menus at the top.



Feedback collected during the beta test will go into further improvements before launching the mobile page to all readers.

The new mobile home page can be found here.

Feedback can be submitted at the bottom of the new mobile page or at [email protected]