BC Liquor Distribution Branch raises record $1.1 million for Food Banks BC

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch set a new record, raising $1.1 million during its 2024 Food Banks BC Holiday Campaign.

BC Liquor and BC Cannabis Stores and the BC Liquor Distribution Branch managed to raise the record amount between Nov. 12 to Dec. 31, 2024.

“I would like to acknowledge the generosity of the people of British Columbia for giving back to their neighbours in need,” says Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“I also want to recognize the role of BC Liquor and BC Cannabis Stores in supporting safe and strong communities through the revenues they generate for public services, their promotion of the responsible use of alcohol and cannabis, and their partnerships with charitable organizations like Food Banks BC.”

Since the program started in April 2020, BCL and BCCS have collected more than $6 million in donations for Food Banks BC. These annual campaigns which run in the spring and winter, invite customers to donate $1 or more when visiting any BCL or BCCS.

“The LDB is honoured to support food banks in the communities we serve across the province, particularly during a time when the need for their services is heightened,” said Blain Lawson, general manager of the LDB.

Food banks across the province are facing record-breaking client numbers. Monthly visits to food banks have increased by 15 per cent in the last two years, and over 80 per cent in the last six years.