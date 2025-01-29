Prince George police looking for witnesses to genitalia flasher

Photo: Prince George RCMP Prince George Mounties are looking to speak with anyone who may have had a run-in with a man who had been flashing his genitalia.

Two instances on Jan. 13, brought the man to police attention. The first occurred at around 11:30 a.m. where the man is alleged to have shown his genitals to a young woman who was sitting in an empty section of a Prince George city bus, police in that city said.

She left the bus quickly and reported the incident to police.

The second occurred at around 4 p.m. when the same man exposed himself while in a movie theatre and began to masturbate in view of those in the theatre, RCMP said.

The man was removed from the theatre by staff; the incident was reported to police by witnesses.

“This is a complex situation that our Special Victims Unit is aware of and is currently investigating. ,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, at the Prince George RCMP said.

"The suspect was arrested for both incidents and released to the care of his group home on an Undertaking with conditions. "

Police officers are asking that if anyone else experienced a similar event to please contact Prince George RCMP by calling our non-emergency line at 250-561-3300

The man is described as heavier set, in his mid-thirties to forties with short dark hair. On the day these incidents took place, he was wearing a black and camouflage jacket and grey camouflage pants.