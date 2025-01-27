Judge slams secret recordings in family court case

Photo: John Deacon K.C./courthouses.co Fort St. John's courthouse

A provincial court judge called a mother’s secret recordings a breach of faith in the privacy of communication with her estranged husband and their two teenaged children.

“This breach itself is a form of family violence, as it evidences an aspect of coercive and controlling behaviour directed at everyone in the family and has undoubtedly resulted in harm to both children’s psychological and emotional security and well-being,” wrote Judge Darin Reeves in a Jan. 21 judgment for a family court trial heard partially in Fort St. John.

The woman, identified in the judgment only as C.C., sued a male identified as C.H.C. after their marriage broke down in 2021 over allegations that C.H.C. was having an extramarital affair.

The judge said it would be “a significant understatement” to describe C.C. and C.H.C.’s relationship as acrimonious and dysfunctional.

Reeves also noted that C.C. accused C.H.C. “of potentially criminal and workplace related acts for which he was investigated but no charges were laid and no job action was taken.”

Evidence included 17 audio recordings that C.C. made of family conversations and arguments between March 28, 2022 and July 7, 2022. C.H.C. testified he was unaware the recordings were being made, but agreed they were accurate evidence.

“In admitting these recordings I highlighted that the surreptitious recording of household conversations is an odious practice that should be discouraged, and that creating them raises questions of the parent’s judgement,” Reeves wrote.

But, Reeves also noted the evidence “can cut both ways,” by disclosing matters about parenting skills and fitness to be a parent.

Reeves ordered that C.H.C., who has a $146,640 annual income, shall pay $2,166 in monthly spousal support beginning Feb. 1 and $21,620 in arrears plus interest.

C.C., with an annual income of $54,587, was ordered to pay $502 monthly to C.H.C.

Additionally, the judge’s lengthy final order contains a clause against recording any participant while engaged in non-residential counselling and therapy “unless previously agreed to by the counsellor and all parties.”