Richmond snowboarder dies in gully near Cypress Mountain Resort

Photo: North Shore Rescue / NSN files North Shore Rescue volunteers carry out a rescue near Cypress Mountain Resort in March 2024. NSR deployed helicopters and drones in the search for a missing snowboarder on Friday, Jan. 24. A 21-year-old from Richmond was found in a nearby gully and pronounced dead on the scene.

A snowboarder has died in an out-of-bounds area near Cypress Mountain Resort.

On Friday (Jan. 24), at around 10:44 a.m., West Vancouver Police Department received a report of the missing snowboarder at the popular ski hill.

The missing person had been snowboarding with friends and was last seen on one of the resort’s runs, police said.

After an extensive search by Cypress Mountain Ski Patrol and North Shore Rescue, the missing person was found in a gully adjacent to the Collins run on the ski hill.

“Lifesaving actions were taken immediately but were not successful,” said Sgt. Chris Bigland, WVPD spokesperson. “A 21-year-old male from Richmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, Bigland said.