'This behaviour is deeply troubling': How cops broke up a Metro Vancouver street race

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Langley RCMP needed to use pepper spray and a taser after an illegal street race became "unruly" on Jan. 24, 2025.

RCMP are calling the behaviour of hundreds of young people "unacceptable" as officers continue to investigate an illegal street race in Metro Vancouver this past weekend.

The situation became so "unruly" that Mounties needed to use a conducted energy weapon — commonly known as a taser — as well as pepper spray to defuse the incident.

Langley RCMP ultimately arrested a 16-year-old boy after he rushed police while they were conducting an investigation and is now facing several charges, including assaulting an officer.

"This behaviour is deeply troubling," said Superintendent Harm Dosange, the Officer-in-Charge of Langley RCMP Detachment, in a release.

"Street racers put the public and police at significant risk."

Back-up needed

RCMP were called to a motor vehicle incident near Gloucester Way — located north of Highway 1 and east of 264 Street — around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

A group of roughly 200 youth were seen conducting an illegal street race and stunt.

One officer issued several traffic violation tickets, but then called for back-up after the crowd became disorderly while a vehicle was being towed.

According to Mounties, a teen "obstructed and interfered" with the investigation and rushed police after being told multiple times to stand down.

Officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and the 16-year-old was arrested.

Moments later, pepper spray was needed to disperse a few bystanders that tried to interfere with the arrest despite being asked to stand back.

Members of the crowd then managed to free the individual from a police vehicle, Langley RCMP explained, but he was found shortly after by a police dog team.

"Not only is this incident extremely concerning from a public safety perspective, but the fact that these youth believed it was okay to obstruct police officers in the lawful execution of their duties, is unacceptable," added Dosange.

"I can assure our citizens that the Langley RCMP will be increasing patrols and employing traffic enforcement around the community where these activities are taking place."

Abbotsford Police were also called in to help settle the incident.

Langley RCMP said an investigation is still ongoing as officers continue to collect evidence and review order "to hold those involved accountable."

Anyone with more information on the illegal street racing and stunting incident is encouraged to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2025-2532.