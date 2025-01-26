One driver dead at scene of multi-vehicle crash on Pattullo Bridge

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Surrey Police Service says one driver is dead and others have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Pattullo Bridge, a key route in Metro Vancouver.

Police say the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday involved five vehicles, including a bus on the east end of the bridge.

The bridge has been closed in both directions and police say detours and closures would "last throughout the day" as investigators probe the cause of the crash.

??CLOSED - The #PatulloBridge is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident. Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

Use an alternate route. #BCHwy1A #SurreyBC #NewWest pic.twitter.com/svyIz4JR6V — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 26, 2025

Police say they were alerted to the crash by paramedics, who along with firefighters tried to save a woman involved in wreck, but she died at the scene.

They say other drivers and passengers were injured, but the nature of their injuries wasn't known.

Surrey Police say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation team have been called in.