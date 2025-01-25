B.C. climate activist facing imminent deportation without reprieve from minister

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada flag is pictured with the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 12, 2021.

A climate activist in British Columbia says he's packing his bags and plans to report to the Vancouver airport later Saturday to face deportation back to Pakistan, believing his removal from Canada is "certain" without ministerial intervention.

Zain Haq, who first came to Canada on a student visa, says he's due at the airport to catch a flight to Toronto before he is set to be sent back to Pakistan Sunday.

Haq says he and his Canadian wife, Sophia Papp, woke up in "disbelief" as they face the prospect of being forced out of the country after what the couple describes as a bureaucratic snafu derailed a spousal application for his permanent residency.

Haq, who co-founded the activist group Save Old Growth as an international student, pleaded guilty to five charges of mischief in 2023 over his role in environmental protests that blocked roadways in 2021 and 2022.

He was granted a temporary permit to stay in Canada last April, but Haq says his application to stay on humanitarian and compassionate grounds was denied even though his offences were non-violent and he and Papp pose no risk to public safety.

Haq says they're still holding out hope for Immigration Minister Marc Miller to halt his deportation.