Cariboo Regional District denies application for Heli Ski Lodge in the Bluff Lake – Middle Lake area, citing environmental concerns

Photo: CRD

Due to strong public opposition and provincial environmental concerns, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Board rejected a land use application for Heli-Ski Lodge on Friday.

A pitch for the lodge in the Bluff Lake – Middle Lake area—which would include a resort with plans to develop a lodge, several cabins, a spa, helipad, and support facilities—was presented to the board for a possible second reading of a land use amendment bylaw at the meeting, was rejected and the application therefore closed.

The applicant’s submission would change the land use designation under the CRD’s Chilcotin Area Rural Land Use Bylaw for 27 hectares of land from Rural Residential and Resource / Agricultural to a Special Exception Commercial zone.

One board member said the amount of correspondence they have received and the number of people who reached out to him personally has been "mind-boggling."

"Residents, First Nations elders and leaders, and several Associations have all spoken against this proposal. I truly feel that I have given more than enough time to everyone with this file. I stated when I deferred this back in November that I would not go against the province on their recommendation,” Electoral Area J (West Chilcotin) Director Tolin Pare said.

The board noted that when they held a public information meeting in August 2024, 72 people attended, with the majority objecting to the proposal.

Concerns centred on the proposed density of the development, its environmental impact, potential damage to archaeological sites, increased traffic, and the noise from more aircraft in the area, according to the CRD.

Further pushback came from the Ministry of Water, Lands, and Resource Stewardship in October 2024, detailing how the proposal would conflict with provincial wildlife conservation objectives for Mountain Goat habitat on nearby Crown lands.

The ministry submitted these concerns again in December 2024 after a meeting with the applicant.

Through extensive work conducted by both the applicant and CRD planning staff to assess the proposal, along with hearing public comments, the CRD Planning Department representatives made a recommendation for rejection.