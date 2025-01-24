254027
No criminal charges for West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager, B.C. Crown says

Brent Richter / North Shore News - | Story: 529585

A special prosecutor has ruled out criminal charges against West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager following an investigation into campaign finance irregularities.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced on Friday that the evidence collected through a Port Moody Police investigation into potential fraud did not meet the Crown’s standards for charge approval.

Elections BC says it is taking no further action on the matter, although Sager’s campaign remains under investigation for accepting a prohibited donation, for which he may face an administrative fine.

More to come…

