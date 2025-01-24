Police find $1 million in stolen items at property in Langley

Photo: Langley RCMP Some of the stolen goods found at the Langley property.

Police recently found approximately $1 million in stolen items at a property in Langley, where a large outbuilding had been made to resemble a hardware store.

In a press release Friday, Langley RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Zynal Sharoom said police executed a search warrant at a property on the 19700 block of 28 Avenue in Langley on Jan. 7.

The warrant was the culmination of an investigation that had began back in December, related to a series of break and enters that had occurred across the Lower Mainland.

Police found a large stash of stolen goods at the property, worth an estimated $1 million. The items included 10 stolen vehicles, which included trailers, boats and ATVs, various power tools, three loaded firearms and a number of electronic devices that are used to make fake ID cards and Vehicle Identification Numbers.

Additionally, approximately 10,000 litres of suspected stolen gasoline and diesel was also found on the property.

While eight people were detained during the search warrant, all have since been released and it appears no charges have been laid at this time, pending further investigation.

“The dedication and hard work of the officers of the Langley RCMP’s Drugs and Organize Crime Section has disrupted this criminal operation,” said Sgt. Sharoom.

“The sophisticated design of a large outbuilding resembled a hardware store that had been strategically established as a resale operation. Officers continue to work to identify the rightful owners of several hundred seized items in order to advance the investigation.”

Police have asked anyone who's purchased goods from a property in the 19700-block of 28 Ave after responding to ads on social media to contact the Langley RCMP and quote file number 2024-40997.