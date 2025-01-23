U.S. tariff threat adds urgency for B.C.'s energy independence: minister

Photo: The Canadian Press Adrian Dix pauses responds to questions during a news conference in Vancouver on Nov. 7, 2022. British Columbia's energy minister says the looming threat of American tariffs raises the stakes for boosting the province's energy independence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Energy Minister Adrian Dix says the looming threat of American tariffs raises the stakes for boosting the province's energy independence.

Dix says there was urgency before the U.S. election last November, but "there's more now" as American President Donald Trump threatens to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

The minister was speaking at a news conference in Vancouver, where he announced the signing of an agreement between the Saulteau First Nations and BC Hydro to supply electricity from a 200-megawatt wind project in northeastern B.C.

Saulteau First Nations holds a 51 per cent economic interest in the Taylor Wind project, which is expected to produce enough electricity to power about 60,000 homes.

Taylor Wind is one of 10 clean-energy projects selected to advance from BC Hydro's call for power last year, and Dix says it's a "good step" on B.C.'s quest to become a world leader in renewables, while strengthening the province's energy security.

But former B.C. environment minister Barry Penner, who's now the chair for the Energy Futures Institute, says the province faces a significant gap between its current capacity and the electricity that will be needed to meet clean energy targets and demand from population growth.

"I didn't anticipate Donald Trump threatening tariffs, but I've been saying for more than a year now, it's a risky proposition to be dependent on your neighbour to bail you out when you have an electricity crunch," says Penner, adding utilities south of the border are facing their own challenges.

B.C. has been a net importer of electricity over the last two years, he notes, with the purchase of about 20 per cent of its power from Alberta in 2023 and 2024.

"That works out to about two Site C dams worth of electricity … in both of those years," says Penner, referring to the mega-dam under construction in northeastern B.C.

A prolonged drought in the province has added to the challenge, he says, forcing BC Hydro to hold water back in its dams to ensure there's enough electricity during times of peak demand.

Site C is expected to add about eight per cent more supply to B.C.'s electricity grid, though just as it's coming online, Penner says older dams are being taken out of service for maintenance and repair work.

The 10 wind projects first announced last December are also expected to boost the province's power supply by eight per cent, generating about 5,000 gigawatt hours of electricity each year.

A statement from the Energy Ministry says electricity demand in B.C. is expected to increase by at least 15 per cent by 2030 due to population growth, housing construction, transportation and the shift away from fossil fuels.

Dix says he expects to see BC Hydro issue more calls for power, and the province is working to speed up the permitting process for renewable energy projects.

"We have a growing and dynamic economy. We need this energy," he says.