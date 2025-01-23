Parole extended for man who killed Richmond RCMP officer

Photo: Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Const. Thomas James Agar, 26, of Richmond RCMP was fatally shot in the line of duty in 1980.

The parole of a man who killed four people, including a Richmond RCMP officer, in 1980 has been extended for another six months, after initially being granted in December 2022.

Steve Leclair fatally shot Const. Thomas Agar at the Richmond RCMP detachment after shooting and killing two staff members and a customer at a Vancouver bar.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1981.

According to the Parole Board of Canada, Leclair’s parole has been extended to the end of June.

The same conditions continue, including not entering drinking establishments, not possessing or consuming alcohol, not contacting the victims’ relatives and no-go orders to Aldergrove, Langley, Walnut Grove, Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and Victoria.

He’s also ordered not to go to any police detachments unless a visit has been pre-arranged or it’s an emergency.

The decision notes Leclair is assisted by medical aids to get out of bed in the morning and into bed in the evening, and he spends much of his day with his wife playing board games, watching television and napping.

If he goes out with his wife, she informs the parole officer prior to any outings.

The decision states Leclair’s risk to reoffend remains “manageable.”

“You have managed in the community on a day parole since December 2022 without any incidents of substance abuse or reoffending,” the decision reads.