Most B.C. workers report high job fulfillment, survey finds

Photo: Marvin Meyer on Unsplash Canada's overall professional fulfillment is 6.59 out of 10, says survey.

Almost two-thirds of British Columbians say they feel completely fulfilled with their jobs, according to a Jan. 13 survey from Ricoh USA Inc.

When asked to rank workplace fulfillment on a scale from one to 10, with seven and higher being completely fulfilled, 63 per cent of B.C. respondents say they are completely fulfilled.

This professional fulfillment also seems to transcend the workplace, as the majority (83 per cent) of B.C. respondents say they believe being fulfilled at work makes them feel fulfilled at home.

The survey also highlights the importance of making employees feel happy in their jobs, as the vast majority (87 per cent) of B.C. workers say fulfillment is a major factor when deciding to stay in a company.

Meantime, 91 per cent say they think company culture is also a defining factor.

But about half (48 per cent) of B.C. respondents say they feel more disconnected from colleagues than five year ago.

The survey also zeroed in on the rise of artificial intelligence in the workplace, with 50 per cent of B.C. respondents saying they agree that using AI could allow them to have more time to pursue their passions outside of work.

On a scale from one to 10, the reported overall fulfillment of Canadian workers lies at 6.59. Across North America, the survey reveals hybrid workers (6.96) say they feel slightly more fulfilled than on-site (6.92) and remote (6.61) workers.

The 2024 North American Workplace Fulfillment Gap Index survey was conducted online between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3, 2024, with a varied adult sample of 1,006 in Canada and 1,007 in the U.S.