DriveBC warns of slippery conditions, limited visibility on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC View looking east in Kicking Horse Canyon

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned to expect slippery conditions and limited visibility due to continuing snowfall on areas of the highway between Revelstoke and the Alberta Border.

DriveBC urged drivers to watch for slippery sections along Highway 1 between the city and the east boundary of Glacier National Park.

A separate warning has been issued for slippery sections between Columbia West Forest Service Road and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

DriveBC has also advised drivers to expect limited visibility, compact snow and slippery sections in the Kicking Horse Pass area. This warning affects the highway between Beaverfoot Road and the Alberta border.