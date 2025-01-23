David Eby pledges to boost resource development under tariff threat

Photo: Nelson Bennett. Premier David Eby speaks with AME CEO Keerit Jutla at AME Roundup conference

In threatening a tariff and trade war with Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump may have inadvertently done Canadian resource industries like mining a favour by lighting a fire under the seats of government officials, who are now talking about the importance of resource development to Canada’s economy, removing barriers to accelerate it, and refocusing on trade diversification.

At the last day of the Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference this morning, Premier David Eby acknowledged his government has not focused enough on growing the economy, and pledged to hurry things along when it comes to mineral exploration and mining.

While hyper-focusing on things like First Nations reconciliation, his government has failed to talk enough about the importance of growing the economy and generating wealth, he said.

“It’s a challenge that NDP governments face – let’s be honest with ourselves,” Eby said. “If anything, NDP governments have to say it twice as much that we understand and prioritize this.”

He said economic growth is a core priority in the mandate letters he has sent to all cabinet ministers, including a new Mines ministry, which has been hived off from Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to a standalone ministry.

“We need to grow our economy, we need to expedite permits, we need get to metals and minerals out of the ground, and that is one of the reasons why we emphasize the reconciliation work.”

He pointed to the missed opportunity of “Fish Lake” – the New Prosperity Mine – a massive copper mine project that was rejected, in part, because of opposition by the Tsilhqot’in First Nation at a time when the question of aboriginal title was not yet decided.

“I think of Fish Lake… where you identify a world-level mineral or metal deposit…and we can’t get it out of the ground," Eby said.

He talked about the importance of getting other new projects started, like the massive KSM mine project, which he said would generate 1,800 jobs and billions in investment in B.C.

Despite an embarrassment of resources riches, B.C. can be a tough place to do business for resource industries, due to its high environmental standards and processes and a lingering uncertainty over aboriginal rights and title – something the government has been striving to address through reconciliation efforts like the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and, more recently, changes to the Mineral Tenure Act’s administration process for claim staking – something that the junior mining sector fears will squelch investment in mineral exploration.

“It’s not lost on me that this is a complex place to do business in British Columbia,” Eby said.

Both the federal governments and B.C. governments have embraced critical minerals as a top priority with respect to resource development, all the while adding more time and red tape to regulatory and permitting processes.

There are 14 critical mineral mine development projects proposed in B.C. Eby said his government is working to speed up permitting.

“I believe we are at a watershed moment as a country, and certainly a key moment as a province, where there is a consensus about the need to accelerate, to ensure we are developing these resources.”

That consensus includes many First Nations leaders, Eby said. Earlier this week, he attended a First Nations leadership gathering.

“I can tell you, with assurance, that those leaders understand as much as any other government leaders in this province and this country the importance of a strong resource development sector, including mining sector, in our province,” Eby said. “There’s a shared commitment there.”

He said he created the new Ministry of Mines because he wants the ministry “entirely focused on your sector.”

Eby said the threat of tariffs from the U.S. has resulted in a “sharpening of the mind.”

He reiterated that B.C. will respond to tariffs with a three-pronged approach that includes supporting federal government retaliatory tariffs, diversifying trade, and “strengthening” B.C.’s own economy.

Part and parcel of that is reducing permitting times. He said major mine permitting times have already been reduced by 30 per cent.

“We expect even greater acceleration around permit approvals across the province, working with the Ministry of Land and Resource Stewardship," he said.

He also said his government will focus on trade diversification and developing and expanding markets outside of the U.S.

“We don’t want to ever be in the position again to be as dependent as we are on the United States,” he said.