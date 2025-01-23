BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief cliffside

Photo: Steven Chua A view of the Stawamus Chief's Grand Wall back in 2019.

A BASE jumper was rescued off of the Stawamus Chief on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Squamish Search and Rescue (SAR) say the woman was stuck hanging 91 metres (300 feet) below the First Peak of the Stawamus Chief on the afternoon of Jan. 22.

"Our team deployed a dozen members above her location, lowering a rope rescue technician over the edge to reach her," reads a SAR post on social media.

The woman and the rescue volunteer were then safely lowered to the base of the wall, where the woman was met by a stretcher team whose members then handed her over to the BC Ambulance Service.

Squamish RCMP confirmed "it was a successful rescue where the BASE jumper sustained minor injuries."

(BASE stands for Building, Antennae, Span, and Earth, representing the places that the athletes launch from.)

SAR says that calls like this one Wednesday afternoon have become more common in the last year.

"We’re thankful this one ended well. Wishing the jumper a speedy recovery."

Tragically, wingsuit BASE jumper Katelyn Compton Escott died in December after a launch from the Stawamus Chief.