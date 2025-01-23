Documentary 'Sugarcane' about a B.C. residential school among Canadian Oscar nominees

Photo: The Canadian Press Julian Brave NoiseCat poses in an undated handout photo. Secwépemc filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat and Toronto journalist Emily Kassie have received an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature for their film “Sugarcane.”

A documentary by Secwépemc filmmaker Julian Brave NoiseCat and Toronto journalist Emily Kassie is up for an Oscar.

Their film, “Sugarcane,” which follows an investigation into abuse and missing children at a residential school near Sugar Cane reserve in Williams Lake, B.C., is up for a best documentary feature award.

Also among the Canadian nominees announced this morning is Quebec-born filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whose film “Dune: Part Two” is in the running for best picture.

The sequel to 2021’s “Dune” follows Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who joins forces with Zendaya’s Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Linda Muir has been nominated for best costume design for her work on “Nosferatu,” Robert Eggers’ remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place March 2 in Los Angeles.