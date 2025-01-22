Hall of fame alt-rockers Nine Inch Nails return to Vancouver this summer

Photo: John Crawford. Nine Inch Nails is making a 12-year return to Vancouver for its Peel It Back Tour. The band will play Rogers Arena on Aug. 10, 2025.

Vancouver metal and industrial rock fans are finally getting their wish.

After 12 years of hurt, Nine Inch Nails will host a concert at Rogers Arena on Aug. 10, 2025 — one of only two Canadian stops on the North American side of its upcoming Peel It Back Tour.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning group, famously known as NIN, is hitting the road for the first time since 2022.

But, for local fans, the Sunday show will be Trent Reznor and company's first appearance in Vancouver since 2013.

Nine Inch Nails formed in 1988 and, with more than 30 million records worldwide, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

That same year was when the group's most recent albums were released, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

Reznor and Atticus Ross, since 2010, have also been heavily involved in score production for film and television.

They won two Oscars together, claiming Best Original Score in 2011 for The Social Network and in 2021 for Disney and Pixar's Soul. Reznor and Ross also won a 2025 Golden Globe in the same category for Challengers.

Live Nation is producing NIN's 2025 European and North American tour.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29, at noon. For more information, you can visit the rock band's website.