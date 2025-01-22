'A break from reality': Accused in B.C. violence spree may be found not criminally responsible

Photo: Vikki Hui. Vancouver Provincial Court

The trial of a man facing multiple assault and threat charges stemming from a Vancouver violence spree, including a stabbing, might be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Kent Douglas Meades appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Eugene Jamieson on Wednesday on three counts of assault with a weapon and one each of aggravated assault, uttering threats, mischief and breach of probation.

“There was a break from reality,” forensic psychiatrist Dr. Mandeep Singh Saini testified.

“He believed he was justified,” Saini said. “Most people would think that was irrational.”

And, that, Saini told the judge, was “the pathway” to a finding of not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

What allegedly happened?

Meades was released March 15, 2024, from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre where he was serving time for uttering threats against his family and “prominent” politicians.

He was soon arrested on Cambie Street in connection with the stabbing of a 61-year-old man.

Saini told the court Jan. 22 that Meades targeted the man “because he wanted to send a message that corporate greed was no longer going to be taken.”

“He saw the man as a symbol of corporate greed,” Saini said.

An agreed statement of facts has been filed with the court but a copy was not immediately available from the registry.

Arrest

The arrest was made after a series of incidents was reported across the city’s downtown.

In the first incident, a man was randomly attacked while walking near Seymour and West Cordova streets.

Minutes later, a 911 caller reported that a man entered a coffee shop near Harbour Centre, where a window was broken and caused customers to fear for their safety.

More than two hours later, a man walking near Main and Prior streets was chased by a stranger, who lunged and yelled at him.

The man ran from the attacker before police were called to Smithe and Beatty streets for a report of a man stabbing another man and chasing others with a knife.

Shortly after he was arrested on Cambie Street, police learned the man was apparently involved in an additional assault.

Psychiatrist’ s opinion

Saini told the judge that Meades has a schizo-affective disorder, bipolar type. The psychiatrist said Meades continues to have paranoid and grandiose delusional behaviours.

Saini said some of that revolves around politics, world conflicts and geopolitics.

“He knew what he was doing,” Saini said. “He understood what he was doing, the act of stabbing. He knew that this action was wrong . . . but he could not rationally appreciate that knowledge in a meaningful way.”

Thailand bank

Vancouver police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said at the time of the incidents that Meades was previously in jail in Thailand for breaking into a bank, causing damage to the bank and overstaying his tourist visa before returning to Canada in 2022.

The events in Vancouver led to statements from both Palmer and Mayor Ken Sim.

The latter acknowledged such cases caused concerns about public safety.

"Every person who calls Vancouver home, visits our city or who simply wants to enjoy our public spaces deserves to feel safe and secure," Sim said.

"The safety of Vancouverites, visitors and tourists is non-negotiable.”