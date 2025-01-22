'Keeping him off the streets': Repeat offender in B.C. pleads guilty to manslaughter

Photo: Contributed Cody Mostat, 30, was found by police and died on March 25, 2022.

A man known to be a repeat offender has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of a Langley man nearly three years ago.

Justin Bos, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter with a firearm on Dec. 20, 2024.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Bos was a repeat offender.

“Keeping him off the streets was important to us for public safety,” said Fong in a press release.

Langley RCMP officers found an unconscious man on the sidewalk of 88 Avenue just before 9 p.m. on March 25, 2022. Police identified the man as Cody Mostat, 30, of Langley. He died at the scene.

Mostat grew up in Powell River and is remembered for his “kind heart and gentle soul.”

"Cody came into this world in Powell River General Hospital and grew up in this community a true Powell River boy. As such he enjoyed baseball, soccer and, of course, hockey,” reads his obituary.

According to a family member, he broke his foot and ankle while working as a welder when he fell off a scaffold.

"This injury led to his self-medication and ongoing struggles with addictions,” reads the obituary.

IHIT took over the investigation and after six months identified Bos as the suspect and arrested him.

In September 2022, he was charged with second-degree murder.

According to Fong, he is due for sentencing in the upcoming months for multiple offences.

Bos is also facing another count of manslaughter with a firearm in connection to the death of Troy Regnier.

"A guilty plea reflects the hard work and dedication of our investigators and their collaboration with our policing partners and the BC Prosecution Service,” said Fong.