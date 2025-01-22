Controversial U.S. fast-food chain finally maps out plans for B.C. expansion

Photo: Colin Dacre

Following years of speculation, U.S. fried chicken fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has revealed plans for its British Columbia expansion, announcing on Jan. 22 it would open five to seven new franchises in the province between 2027 and 2030.

Chick-fil-A opened its first location in Atlanta in 1967, though its roots go back to a predecessor restaurant in Georgia 20 years prior. The popular chain, known for its fried chicken sandwiches, waffle-cut fries, mac and cheese, and signature dipping sauces, dipped its toes into the Canadian market as far back as 1994 with an unsuccessful Edmonton outpost, and again in 2014 at the Calgary airport.

However, in 2018, the brand made some noise with its plans to re-enter Canada, starting with a Toronto franchise the following year.

Now, according to a press release, Chick-fil-A has enjoyed success with growth in Alberta last year, with three new locations opening in Edmonton and Calgary. The brand plans to grow more over the coming years in Ontario and Alberta, too.

When will the first Chick-fil-A open in British Columbia?

When it comes to British Columbia, Chick-fil-A expects to get the first of its half-dozen planned locations open by the end of 2027 or early 2028, however, at this time, no specific location information is available.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring an authentic Chick-fil-A experience to guests in British Columbia, where local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators will create hundreds of new jobs, and invest in their teams and local communities,” said Jessica Sisk Roehle, director of restaurant development in Canada for Chick-fil-A, in the media release.

While social media has spread the gospel of Chick-fil-A across the globe, with influencers and folks trying all sorts of menu items and hacks from the U.S. chain in shortform video content in recent years, the family-owned and privately-held company remains polarizing for its documented track record of supporting anti-LGBTQ+ and right-wing Christian-based organizations.

Chick-fil-A Chairman Dan Cathy has been outspoken about his conservative Christian views. Even The Muppets clapped back at the fried chicken chain for its leader's remarks against same-sex marriage. In 2019, protests targeting Chick-fil-A prompted the company to state it would drop donations to anti-LGBTQ+ charities.

In the U.S. and in Canada, all Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays "to give Team Members the opportunity to rest, enjoy time with their families and worship if they choose," according to the corporate website.

As part of Chick-fil-A's B.C. expansion announcement, the company shared several details regarding the ways in which the Canadian Owner-Operators have supported the communities in which their restaurants are located. Those initiatives include making a $25,000USD donation to Second Harvest for each restaurant opening, which will continue in British Columbia, and some of the locations donating surplus food to area shelters, food kitchens, and charities. Additionally, the company facilitates its "True Inspiration Awards," which awards grants to local orgs, such as Meals on Wheels operations or other community groups.

Currently, Chick-fil-A is accepting applications for prospective Owner-Operators for its planned slate of B.C., Alberta, and Ontario locations opening in the coming years.