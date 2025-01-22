B.C man sues school board for teacher’s alleged abuse

Photo: Glacier Media The Vancouver School Board is being sued along with others for alleged abuse 1987-1989.

A B.C. man is suing the Vancouver School Board and his former teacher for abuse he allegedly suffered in the late 1980s.

The complainant, identified in court documents as C.R., claims teacher John 'Jack' Turner sexually, physically and psychologically abused him, according to a notice of civil claim filed by lawyer Sandra Kovacs with the B.C. Supreme Court Jan. 16.

The alleged abuse is claimed to have occurred while C.R. was a student at Queen Alexandra Elementary School between 1987 and 1989.

Defendants named in the claim include Turner, the Vancouver School Board, Steven Laurence Norman, Rajinder Pendakur and ‘John’ Black.

It's not clear if Turner, a Grade 7 and science teacher, is alive or dead, according to the claim. Norman and Pendakur are described as teachers in the district while Black was the principal.

The claim alleges Turner would threaten C.R. not to speak his native Spanish and grab him by the scruff of the neck for doing so. If he spoke Spanish, the teacher would confine him to a cloakroom desk called the "cage" and grabbed his genitals, alleges the court document.

The claim states Turner was in a position of power and trust, and as a district employee, had a duty not to harm a vulnerable student.

It also claims Norman, Pendakur and Black were aware of the alleged behaviour toward students and were negligent in not doing anything about it. The district, meanwhile, was negligent in tacitly approving abuse of students and permitting teachers, “to discipline students by way of terror,” alleges the document.

It said the district failed to have abuse policies in place and failed to look into Turner’s alleged mental health and fitness to teach.

“The school district is vicariously liable for Turner's conduct,” the claim said.

As a result of the alleged abuse, the court filing said C.R. has faced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and feelings of worthlessness and shame, among other injuries.

The suit seeks a number of damages, including the man's lost ability to pursue higher education and earn money.

The district said it cannot comment on the case as it is before the courts.

None of the claims have been tested in court.