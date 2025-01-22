Nearly 500 B.C. residents received an organ transplant in 2024

Photo: The Canadian Press Health authorities in British Columbia say nearly 500 people in the province received a life-saving organ transplant in 2024. A liver is prepared for transport after it was been removed from an organ donor June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey

Health authorities in British Columbia say nearly 500 people in the province received a life-saving organ transplant last year.

The Provincial Health Services Authority, BC Transplant and the Ministry of Health say in a joint news release that 481 transplants in 2024 came from more than 200 donors.

It says 118 of those donors had died, while 90 living donors contributed to transplants involving 309 kidneys, 92 livers, 47 lungs, 25 hearts, and 13 pancreas and islet transplants.

BC Transplant says it would also like to honour the additional 44 deceased donors and their families who consented to donation but were unfortunately not suitable.

The release says that, as of December 31, there are still 666 people in the province who are waiting for a life-saving transplant.

It says that B.C. residents will see a check box on their annual tax return asking if they would like to receive information about registering as an organ donor, and anyone who selects “yes” will receive an email from BC Transplant with information on how to register.

Health Minister Josie Osborne says organ donation "is the ultimate act of generosity."

“Living donors who choose to undergo surgery to save a life and deceased donors and their families who make a selfless decision during their grief are truly inspiring," she says. "We also want to recognize all the health-care professionals who support organ donation and transplantation across our province.”

The release says it takes upwards of 150 health-care professionals for one donor case, from organ recovery to transplant.