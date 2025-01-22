Uber doesn’t have to pay for B.C. driver’s cracked windshield

Photo: .FILE Uber said it was not responsible for the windshield damage under its agreement with a driver.

A B.C. man has lost his bid to have Uber pay for a vehicle windshield cracked by a rock while he was driving a passenger for the company.

Junjie Hu claimed Uber should cover the $1,956.22 cost of replacing his windshield, according to a Jan. 21 decision from B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal member Maria Montgomery.

The case dates back to July 15, 2023, when Hu said he was driving a passenger as part of his work for Uber. Hu said he heard the noise of a rock hitting his windshield and a crack appeared. He said he reported the damage to Uber, but it declined to cover the windshield replacement cost.

Uber said the damage is not covered by its blanket commercial policy through ICBC, which does not cover comprehensive losses, such as windshield claims. Even if its policy did include comprehensive coverage, the company said the windshield damage was below the $2,500 deductible.

Drivers, Uber said, are responsible for their own vehicle repairs. The company asked for the claim to be dismissed.

“From my review of the insurance certificate, I agree that this policy does not cover comprehensive damage,” Montgomery said.

The tribunal member found Hu is responsible for the costs associated with operating his vehicle.

Uber, meanwhile, is not required to provide specific insurance coverage or pay for property damage, the decision said.