253207
251811
BC  

'Targeted' shooting first homicide of the year in Delta, B.C.: police

Shooting now a homicide

The Canadian Press - | Story: 528962

A man has died after being shot in what Delta, B.C., police call a targeted attack.

A statement from the Delta Police Department says officers are now treating the shooting of 29-year-old Delta resident Gurvinder Uppal as a homicide.

Officers say they were called Monday to a shooting at a home in Delta where Uppal was injured and he later died in hospital.

Police say a white Ford pickup truck left the scene after the shooting and was located a short time later on fire.

They say the shooting is the first homicide in Delta in 2025 and that the community recorded no homicides last year.

Delta police are not part of the province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and local investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
244598
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251727
251839


TheTango.net
Colourized photos

Colourized photos

Galleries | January 21, 2025

Slash lucky to be alive

Music | January 21, 2025

Uh oh, people

Must Watch | January 21, 2025

Morning positivity

Must Watch | January 21, 2025

Crochet creations

Galleries | January 21, 2025