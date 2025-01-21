'Targeted' shooting first homicide of the year in Delta, B.C.: police

Photo: Shane MacKichan Photos The Delta police investigation into a shooting on Monday in North Delta is now a homicide investigation.

A man has died after being shot in what Delta, B.C., police call a targeted attack.

A statement from the Delta Police Department says officers are now treating the shooting of 29-year-old Delta resident Gurvinder Uppal as a homicide.

Officers say they were called Monday to a shooting at a home in Delta where Uppal was injured and he later died in hospital.

Police say a white Ford pickup truck left the scene after the shooting and was located a short time later on fire.

They say the shooting is the first homicide in Delta in 2025 and that the community recorded no homicides last year.

Delta police are not part of the province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and local investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.