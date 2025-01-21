Man charged with second-degree murder two years after Vancouver death

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a man was killed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Vancouver police says they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house.

Officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis inside.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jorge Marquez Medina has been charged with the murder.

Police say he remains in custody.