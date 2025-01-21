Man charged with second-degree murder two years after Vancouver death

Photo: The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a man was killed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
A statement from Vancouver police says they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house.
Officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis inside.
Police say their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.
Sixty-seven-year-old Jorge Marquez Medina has been charged with the murder.
Police say he remains in custody.