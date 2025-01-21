Vancouver radio station to move to new spot on the dial

Photo: Unsplash

After almost 70 years at 980 AM on the dial, the talk radio station CKNW is moving its broadcast.

It's not moving far, though, just down to 730 AM.

According to Corus, the corporation that owns CKNW, the 730 AM signal is "a stronger talk radio signal," so CKNW is moving to that frequency on Feb. 24.

On the same day, 980 AM will be left unoccupied, states a spokesperson for Corus in an email to V.I.A.

The space is open for CKNW after Corus shuttered AM730, Vancouver's only traffic radio station, in June of 2024. Since the traffic station's closure, 730 AM has been rebroadcasting CKNW shows.

CKNW started in 1944 at 1230 AM and moved to 1320 AM later in the 40s. It moved to 980 AM in 1958 and remained there ever since.

Corus bought CKNW in 2000.