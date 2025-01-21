Langford mother feared son in months leading to her death, court hears

Photo: . Raymonde Elder, with her beloved cat, Simon, was 59 when she was found dead inside her Langford home on Dec. 31, 2021. VIA DENISE MCEWEN

Months before Raymonde Elder was found dead in her Langford home on New Year’s Eve 2021, she told her ex-partner their son was becoming abusive and she no longer felt safe in her home, a B.C. Supreme Court trial heard Monday.

Raymonde Elder’s son, Ryan Elder, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in her death, despite a taped confession to police describing how he stabbed, punched and strangled his mother in what he described as “a mercy killing.”

His defence team intends to argue Ryan Elder, 30, is not criminally responsible for his mother’s death due to a mental disorder.

Rick Elder took the stand Monday as the first witness for the defence, describing his son during childhood as “a happy little kid” who never had any problems. “Couldn’t ask for a better kid,” he testified.

Rick and Raymonde Elder separated when their son was around three years old, and Rick Elder eventually moved to the Lower Mainland, where he worked as a carpenter in the film industry, he said.

Ryan Elder started to have issues as a teenager, when he began repeating everything he said. When he moved in with some friends, Ryan Elder started a kitchen fire, his father told the court.

Following that incident, Ryan Elder moved to the Lower Mainland in 2015, when he was 21, to live and work with his father.

He worked as a carpenter’s helper for his father for about six months, before starting to work with others on different projects, Rick Elder said.

His son’s demeanour seemed to change toward the end of his second year living with his father, Rick Elder said. It was difficult to get him up in the morning for work and his room was a mess, he said.

By March 2018, after his father had moved out to live with his girlfriend, Ryan Elder began arriving late to work often, sometimes not showing up at all, and his hygiene went downhill, Rick Elder testified. He wasn’t showering enough or taking care of himself, he said.

Soon after, Ryan Elder lost his apartment and moved back to the Island to live with his mother, Rick Elder said.

At some point, Ryan Elder was hospitalized because of his mental health, he said. When Rick Elder visited his son in the hospital, he “was almost like a zombie. He was so medicated,” he said.

He began receiving medication regularly by injection, which caused him to drool, Rick Elder said.

“He used to call me every time when it was coming up time for his injections, saying he didn’t want to get his injection because for two weeks he would drool,” he testified.

Ryan Elder wasn’t able to work because of the impact of the medication, and Raymonde and Rick Elder talked together with a doctor to see if his dose could be lowered to allow him to try to work, he said.

Rick Elder last saw his son in 2018, before testifying on Monday, but he stayed in touch with Raymonde Elder through phone calls and text messages about their son’s condition.

“Is it fair to say the two of you were concerned about Ryan’s condition?” defence lawyer Ryan Drury asked.

“Oh, yes, very much so,” Rick Elder said.

Under cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Patrick Weir, Rick Elder acknowledged Raymonde Elder called the police multiple times when she believed their son was being aggressive.

In July 2021, Raymonde Elder texted Rick Elder: “Ryan is getting really abusive to me, and I don’t feel safe in my home.” She wrote she would have to call the police again.

Rick Elder responded: “He told me to kill myself last week after he said the $300 I gave him the week before wasn’t enough. He seems unstable and you got to do what you think is right for him. Perhaps a social worker first.”

At another time, Raymonde Elder wrote to Rick Elder that their son “has voices, I’m pretty sure. I witnessed him talking to himself again, and he keeps disappearing at night. If I mention his psychosis, he takes off.”

She said he had lost weight, was “smoking like a chimney,” struggling with anxiety, not eating and needed to take his medication.

The trial continues today with testimony from Ryan Elder’s step-sister. A psychiatrist who has assessed Ryan Elder is expected to testify Wednesday.