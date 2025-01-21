Vanta Pacific resort on West Porpoise Bay receives second development permit

Photo: Courtesy Vanta Pacific. A second development permit for a small resort on West Porpoise Bay, was approved at a District of Sechelt meeting, Jan. 15.

A second development permit for a small resort on West Porpoise Bay, was approved at a District of Sechelt meeting, held Jan. 15 -- with a variance.

Tyson Baker, senior development planner for the district, told council a development permit was previously approved as a condition of rezoning, which was adopted in 2018. However, it lapsed after two years because no work was started. Vanta Pacific has now re-applied for a development permit for the future construction of the resort, which is proposed to eventually include 12 cabins, a hotel lobby and reception and a 20-room hotel divided into three separate buildings.

Also proposed is a restaurant, bar, spa, outdoor ramps, decks, staircases, swimming pool, hot tubs and an accessible elevator between the two levels of the main building. Additionally, proposed are spaces for small conferences and weddings, hotel laundry, staff and a proposed guest gym on the second storey.

“This is essentially a re-application,” Baker told council. “The reason why there's a variance is because the district would like to take a portion of the subject property abutting Ripple Way in order to accommodate a public [stairway]."

According to a staff report, the variance was requested to reduce the front setback for one of the cabins because a portion of the property needs to be dedicated as road for public access purposes to Porpoise Bay, and this changes the setback requirements within the zoning bylaw.

Baker noted taking that land would mean altering the location of the property line, affecting the property setback from the nearest cabin from six metres to three. He added, without the district’s proposal to take that piece of land for the stairway, the development permit could have gone ahead without a variance.

Coun. Adam Shepherd said he was fine with the development application and variance, but is concerned because the project is proposed to be built in two stages.

“What happens if the second phase, the main facility, doesn't come for another 10 years?” said Shepherd. “The cabins are built, and how are they managed? Is there going to be on-site management, things like that? But overall, I'm in favour of the variance.”

Coun. Diane McLauchlan said she’s concerned because often setbacks have to be extended, because when a building is approved right up to the edge of a setback, construction equipment is forced into that area in order to construct the building.

“It's not really best practice anymore,” she told council. “I see that's sort of what's happening here, but hopefully they will take that into account and do things very carefully, if possible.”

The site plan proposes the orientation of the buildings take advantage of the property’s topography, which allows it to face the waterfront in a tiered formation down the slope overlooking Porpoise Bay. The site will be accessed from either Ripple Way to the south or Poise Island Drive to the north. The driveway and 45 parking spaces, which are to be located on-site and abut the western property line, will be landscaped and screened.

Baker noted the proposal would bring more dedicated tourism accommodation to Sechelt, as well as potentially add up to 40 jobs. This 183-page report provides more detail on the project, including a preliminary environmental study.

As reporter earlier in Coast Reporter, in 2018, the developer was given the OK for a rezoning of their water lease to allow for a commercial dock.

Vanta Pacific had applied in 2015 to have the zoning changed from W-1, a recreation use, to C-3, a tourist commercial use. The resort’s property has 183 metres of waterfront, and an existing five-metre by six-metre residential dock.

A proposal for a larger, commercial dock was scaled down after a public hearing and consultations with neighbours.