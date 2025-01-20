Vancouver home offers space for family, and history as Hells Angels clubhouse

Photo: The Canadian Press A former Hells Angels clubhouse is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A newly listed house for sale in East Vancouver is being marketed as a "rare find" that offers easy access to shops and schools — but the previous owners weren't the typical family.

Solicitor General Garry Begg announced the government has put the former gang clubhouse of the Hells Angels up for sale after more than a decade of legal proceedings over its seizure.

It's among three Hells Angels' clubhouses — in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo — that were ordered forfeited in February 2023 in what Begg calls a major victory for public safety and a severe blow against organized crime.

He says that as criminals find new ways to hide their illegal profits, the government is finding ways to permanently take away their assets.

The East Vancouver listing follows the sale of the clubhouse in Kelowna and the demolition of the Nanaimo home, and Begg says the actions send a strong message to organized crime that the government will continue to undermine their profit from criminal activities.

The two-storey "Vancouver special" is listed at $1.59 million, which is close to the assessed value, with floor space of 2,180 square feet on a 3,597 square foot lot.

"The sale, when completed, will include a right of entry, a legal tool authorizing the Civil Forfeiture Office to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future," the government statement says.

The listing says the home "offers ample space for a growing family or a lucrative rental/building opportunity."