Killer on parole is arrested in B.C. over threats made when his points card failed

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Vancouver say they've arrested a 66-year-old man for uttering threats against a gas station clerk and only later learned the suspect was a convicted murderer out on parole from a life sentence.

They say the alleged threat was made to the attendant on Saturday when the man's points card wouldn't work.

Police say the suspect allegedly said he would return to the station and shoot the employee, setting off the call to 911.

Once they arrested the man, police say they learned that he was out on parole for murder.

The statement on social media says he shot and killed a police officer in 1981.

It says the man's parole has been revoked, he's now in jail and police are recommending a new charge of uttering threats.