Trash skimmer in Steveston harbour to be decommissioned

Photo: City of Richmond. Collec-Thor will be removed after experiencing challenges in the fast-moving waters in Steveston.

A pilot project to collect trash from the Fraser River at Fisherman’s Wharf in Steveston is coming to an end.

Installed in 2023, the trash skimmer “Collec-Thor” largely gathered organic matter and very little plastic.

A report going to this week’s public works meeting at Richmond City Hall outlines how 99 per cent of the material collected was organic material such as driftwood and seaweed.

Only one per cent was plastic, of which the majority was Styrofoam. City staff noted this Styrofoam is most likely coming from aging docks.

The trash skimmer was brought in as a pilot project, at a cost of $65,000.

Between August 2023 and November 2024, 670 kilograms of material was pulled from the device.

However, the device was prone to pump blockages as well as breakdowns and other malfunctions and it has been out of service since early December after it sustained damage from driftwood debris. Furthermore, the cord that hoists the device has “severe fraying,” city staff noted.

“The quick-moving water has proven to be very hard on this type of equipment, rendering it generally ineffective and difficult to maintain,” reads the report.

The report further notes the trash skimmer works better in calmer waters, such as in lakes or large marinas. The fast-moving water off Fisherman’s Wharf as well as the large debris posed challenges for the device.

A private members bill in the House of Commons has been introduced to ban the use of Styrofoam when building docks.

“This legislative measure would represent a progressive step toward reducing these harmful plastics since the presence of EPS and XPS materials in the marine environment is particularly harmful to aquatic life who consume it by mistaking it as a food source,” the staff report noted.