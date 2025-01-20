Grain, crop, container shipments up for Prince Rupert, B.C., port

Photo: The Canadian Press The Fairview Container Terminal, part of the Prince Rupert port system, is seen on March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Robin Rowland

The Port of Prince Rupert says cargo shipments were up at its container terminal for liquefied petroleum gas and crop exports, but volume for last year was down by one per cent from 2023.

The authority says in a statement that 23.1 million tonnes of cargo moved through the port, with metallurgical coal exports falling by 29 per cent and thermal coal down by 22 per cent.

Cruise passenger volume was also down, with 59,400 fewer passengers transiting through the northern B.C. port in 2024 compared with the year before.

However, the port says its grain terminal saw a 26 per cent increase in crop exports, container shipments rose five per cent and 2.3 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas was shipped for a 15 per cent increase year-over-year.

The statement says that despite the slight decrease in annual volume, the port is improving its competitiveness by diversifying through the development of its new terminal and logistics capacity, allowing it to cushion against market fluctuations.

Port president Shaun Stevenson says a historic period of expansion is taking place with over $2.5 billion in capital investment in the port to enhance services, capacity, capabilities and to diversify markets to help it maintain its competitive edge.