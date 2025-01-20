Man shot, pickup truck set ablaze in North Delta

Photo: Delta police. officers are investigating a shooting in North Delta that has signs of another gangland attack.

Delta police are on the scene of a shooting in North Delta Monday morning, Jan. 20, that has the signs of another gangland attack.

The report of a shooting in the 8100-block of 112B Street came in at 7:18 a.m., after which a white Ford pickup truck was seen leaving the area.

One man was injured and taken to hospital. Minutes later, police found a truck on fire in the 7300-block of Blake Drive.

Investigators believe the burning truck is connected to the shooting.

“These incidents have the (same) hallmarks to other B.C. gang-conflict shootings, “ said A/Insp. James Sandberg, public affairs manager for Delta police. “Investigators believe the shooting to be a targeted incident and not directed at the general public.”

Anyone with information or video involving a white Ford pickup in the area prior to the shooting or who has CCTV or dash-cam video, is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-940-7321 or email: [email protected].