Boat sinks after smouldering for three hours in Indian Arm waters

A boat was destroyed in the waters of the Indian Arm fjord near North Vancouver's Deep Cove on Saturday afternoon after it caught fire, smouldered for over three hours and sank.

A spokesperson for the Pacific region of the Fisheries Department says Canadian Coast Guard were advised of the burning boat just after noon on Jan. 18 and dispatched from the Kitsilano Base.

The spokesperson says all occupants were safely removed.

They say the vessel continued to smoulder and had visible flames until the boat sank around 3:40 p.m.

The boat was reported to be carrying 1,200 litres of diesel on board before the fire occurred, and after sinking a small sheen of oil was visible in the water.

The spokesperson says equipment is in place to address and monitor any pollution that might result from the diesel.