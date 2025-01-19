Injured snowshoer rescued after 100-metre slide on Vancouver Island mountain slope

Photo: Albertan Valley Rescue Squad Rescuers tend to an injured snow-shoer, whose face has been digitally obscured, on 5040 on Jan. 18, 2025.

Rescuers were lowered from a helicopter to carry out an injured snowshoer who slid and injured herself on an icy mountain slope on Vancouver Island on Saturday.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad said the snowshoer suffered a lower limb injury after sliding about 100 metres down a slope on 5040, a mountain cliff about halfway between Port Alberni and Tofino.

Her descent stopped after she came in contact with a tree, the search-and-rescue team said in a post on social media.

The snowshoer was able to call for help with an off-grid communications device.

Her injuries were stabilized and she was kept warm by two people on the mountain who came to help before the rescue crews arrived, the post said.

Conditions were “very icy” and rescuers had to make their way to the injured snowshoer with the help of crampons and ice axes after descending from the helicopter, it said.

A ground crew was dispatched to the area but was ultimately not needed, as the snowshoer was airlifted to paramedics.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad said while the mountains can be beautiful and sunny at times, weather conditions in the winter can change rapidly.

Snow conditions are unpredictable. Always be prepared for emergencies when venturing into the backcountry, the squad said.

Information collected by Avalanche Canada said Vancouver Island had a low risk of avalances over the weekend, but warned people that a hard crust on the snow surface may bring slippery and more difficult conditions.