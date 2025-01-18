Slippery sections warning issued for Highway 1 from Revelstoke east to Glacier National Park West Boundary

Photo: DriveBC

DriveBC is warning travellers that the TransCanada Highway has some slippery sections on it Saturday for a nearly 50 kilometre stretch.

The warning is in place for Highway 1 between Victoria Road West and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 48.1 km, essentially Revelstoke to 1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Compact snow is being reported, as well.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution as temperatures drop as the sun goes down, creating icy and potentially slippery conditions.