This Vancouver house built in 1951 for $15,000 is now selling for $30 million

Photo: . The Copp House in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood is on the market for $30 million.

A Vancouver house built for $15,000 is now on the market with a $30 million price tag.

There are a few factors that caused that jump in price.

One is when it was built: 1951. Due to inflation, that $15,000 is roughly equivalent to $170,000 in 2025.

Then there's the location. Its address is 4755 Belmont Ave, making it part of the "Billionaires Row" area in West Point Grey. Further, it's on the waterfront side, overlooking Spanish Banks beach and English Bay. But in 1951, the neighbourhood was quite fancy.

And then there's who built it. Ronald Thom is one of the best-known architects to come from B.C.

Originally from Penticton, Thom moved to Vancouver for a spell before settling in Toronto where he started his own firm. He worked on several notable projects there, including buildings and plans for several universities and colleges (and the Toronto Zoo). He even designed the architecture building for the Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University).

In 1980, Thom became an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Before all those accomplishments, during his time in Vancouver, Thom designed the Copp House as one of his first projects.

According to the Vancouver Heritage Foundation (VHF), the design was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian houses.

"Built for less than $15,000, the Copp house won a Massey Silver Medal in 1952," says the VFH page for the Copp House.

The Massey Medals were a national award given out for notable architectural work; Thom won at least three.

The Copp house is now listed on Vancouver's heritage register. There's even a book about it.

"Thom created a landmark for the new architectural movement known as West Coast Modernism," reads a write-up about the book and home.

The house remained with the Copp family for decades.

The last time it sold, in 2003, the owners paid $4.25 million.

The house is once again on the market, this time for $30 million, which is $5 million more than its current assessed value. The listing doesn't show the interior at all.

"This rare offering boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and city skyline, making it the perfect location to build the luxury home of your dreams," reads the listing.